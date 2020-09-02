The Corner

Science & Tech

Proposed COVID Vaccine Triage

By

The National Academies of Sciences has published a Draft Framework for Equitable Allocation of a COVID-19 Vaccine — since there will not be enough vaccine to inoculate everyone when it first is approved — so that the public can comment. I have checked it out, and it seems good. Here is the gist of who will receive priority. From the draft:

Tier 1:

  • Those most essential in sustaining the ongoing COVID-19 response (e.g., frontline health workers, emergency services personnel, and public health workers; vaccine manufacturing and supply chain personnel; COVID-19 diagnostic and immunization teams.)

  • Those at greatest risk of severe illness and death, and their caregivers (e.g., adults > 65 years; others at elevated risk of serious COVID-19 and complications; frontline longterm care providers and healthcare workers providing direct care to patients with high risk conditions).

  • Those most essential to maintaining core societal functions (e.g., workers in frontline public transport, food supply, and schools).

This seems eminently reasonable to me.

Comments

Comments on the plan are open until Friday, September 4. If interested, hit this link.

The question of mandatory versus voluntary vaccines is, from what I can tell, not yet addressed. But it may be soon. According to the news release, a future recommendation will (my emphasis):

 . . . include additional chapters addressing issues such as vaccination program administration, evaluation, and assessment (to ensure effectiveness and equity); vaccine hesitancy, demand, and promotion; risk communication and strategies for community engagement; and global considerations.”

I sure hope they don’t recommend trying a vaccine mandate, as some want. That would create one hell of a firestorm.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
Film & TV

Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
U.S.

What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why

By
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ... Read More
U.S.

What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why

By
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More