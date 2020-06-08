Racist British Statues

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people attended protests across the U.K. A small minority of them behaved criminally. In Parliament Square, a statue of Winston Churchill, the man who saved Britain from Nazism, was defaced with graffiti. Vandals scored through his name and wrote “is a racist.” This is (ironically) fascist behavior, which Boris Johnson was right to condemn.

Protestors in Bristol also pulled down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, which they then pushed into the harbor. Of course, there is a genuine democratic debate to be had about whom we choose to venerate and why. But does this look like a debate to you?