Protesters Tear Down Statue of Anti-Slavery Activist Killed in Civil War

The insanity continues: On Tuesday night, protesters outside the capitol building in Madison, Wis. tore down a statue of Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant who was an anti-slavery activist and a colonel in the Union Army who was killed at the Battle of Chickamauga.

Protesters just tore down another statue on the other side of the Capitol, Hans Christian Heg. pic.twitter.com/Z7iFNlIswt — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

The protesters decapitated the statue of Heg, dragged it down the street, and dumped it in a lake.

Why did Wisconsin’s governor and local law enforcement not stop this a tiny gang from destroying property and attacking a state senator last night? It’s not clear.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor Tony Evers says in a mealy-mouthed statement:

We are prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state buildings and infrastructure and are continuing to work with local law enforcement to understand their response to last night’s events and their plan to respond to similar events in the future.