Of course, Madison, Wis., has topped everyone with what is probably the dumbest toppling so far. A mob last night pulled down a statue of Hans Christian Heg — an abolitionist who recruited troops for the Union army, ably led them, and fell at Chickamauga — decapitated it, dragged it down the street, and threw it into a lake.

Oh, and they also assaulted a Democratic state senator.

We are in midst of an ongoing rampage of nihilism and rank ignorance.