White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 22, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

I’ve always enjoyed watching Jen Psaki work, because it seems like it is always her first day on the job.

Asked why Joe Biden was flouting his own mask mandate at a political event, Psaki said the president of the United States of America has “more important” things to worry about.

Really? What, exactly, is the more important issue than COVID-19, right now? The nation awaits the news with breath held.

She also protested that the event was “a historic day in our . . . , uh, history,” pronouncing the words with that great inane raised-in-Greenwich look on her face.

I hope nobody asks her who is buried in Grant’s Tomb.