In November, London’s gender youth clinic, run by the National Health Service, was forced to stop administering puberty-blocking drugs to children under the age of 16. Newly published short-term outcomes research suggests that the effects of puberty blockers, specifically in relation to bone-mass density and height, are not as “fully reversible” as the clinic once promised.
The Corner
Puberty Blockers Not So Reversible After All
The Latest
Will a Hard-Left Turn Lead to Pushback?
Biden is advancing radical policies that most Americans do not support.
The EU’s Self-Inflicted Vaccine Debacle
Policy failures are costing lives, but will the EU learn from its mistakes?
A Lot of Hot Air about Offshore Wind
The Biden administration’s favored regulations undermine its wind-energy fantasies.
With the People’s Republic of China, Don’t Trust, Because You Can’t Verify
To sift through Beijing’s bogus claims, this should be the Biden mantra.
The New Republic’s Shameful Anti-Catholic Screed
Yet another volley in the long line of progressive attacks on the Catholic Church.
The Dark Side of the Minimum Wage
It hurts the very people it’s supposed to be helping.