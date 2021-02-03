The Corner

Puberty Blockers Not So Reversible After All

In November, London’s gender youth clinic, run by the National Health Service, was forced to stop administering puberty-blocking drugs to children under the age of 16. Newly published short-term outcomes research suggests that the effects of puberty blockers, specifically in relation to bone-mass density and height, are not as “fully reversible” as the clinic once promised.

