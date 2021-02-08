In the latest NR, I go through Dr. Fauci’s shifting stances on masks and herd immunity — and his shifting explanation for them: “The question Fauci’s record raises is not just whether he is a truth-teller or a liar. It is whether something in the field of public health militates against blunt honesty: whether, that is, it conditions its experts to think of most people as objects of manipulation rather than fellow adults.”
The Corner
Public Health vs. Trusting the Public
The Latest
The Subtle Wisdom of Tesla’s Bitcoin Purchases
On the menu today: Tesla bets on Bitcoin, Reddit sees its valuation double, Chinese hedge funds beat foreign competitors, and the technology industry’s increasing returns to scale.
Biden and Krugman Are Misleading the Public about Minimum Wage
They are trying to shut down debate, and they have plenty of help.
Democrats Block the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Bill
The legislation would have required doctors to care for infants who survive botched abortions.
The Supreme Court Stands Up Again for Worship During the Pandemic
California’s ban on indoor worship was the most sweeping in the country.
Schumer, McConnell Finalize Framework for Impeachment Trial
The Senate will debate and vote on Tuesday on whether the trial is constitutional.
China Bans Clubhouse App, Blocking Outlet for Dissent
Clubhouse, a Silicon Valley startup created in 2020, facilitates audio discussions between users.