After 2020, I’m much more wary about polling than I used to be. Pollsters assured us and insisted that they had accounted for “shy Trump voters” or shy GOP voters or working-class whites who were less likely to talk to a stranger on the phone or all kinds of factors, so they wouldn’t have a rerun of 2016. And then last year, despite all those assurances, the majority of pollsters consistently overestimated Democratic performance at the ballot box all over again — particularly egregiously in Senate races in Maine and South Carolina. Earlier this month, five major Democratic pollsters conducted …
The Corner
Public Support for Gun Control Dropped Since 2018
Recommended
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Biden’s Dishonest Sales Pitch
In a much-hyped address to Congress, the president pushed a radical agenda by perpetuating falsehoods.
Tim Scott Accuses Biden of Abandoning Bipartisan Promise: 'This Is Not Common Ground'
Scott faulted Democrats for failing to include a provision in their COVID-relief bill requiring schools to re-open.
Arizona Democrat Criticizes Biden for Ignoring ‘Immediate Crisis at the Border’ in Speech
‘What I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border,’ Kelly said.
Biden Says White Supremacists Have Replaced Jihadists as 'Most Lethal Terrorist Threat' to U.S.
‘Make no mistake – the terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001,’ he said.
White House Directs COVID Aid to India after Criticism of Its Initial Response
The delay could inspire India's push to prioritize strategic autonomy over closer ties to the U.S.
Manchin Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with the Biden Agenda’s Price Tag
Manchin’s comments came after Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Wednesday.