The Corner

World

Quarantine Idiocy

By

I’m probably on the slightly more paranoid end of the spectrum when it comes to coronavirus. But some of the president’s defenders have decided that Wuhan virus is a “scare story” by a liberal media trying to tank the stock market so Trump won’t get elected. Rush Limbaugh has advanced this theory on his radio show. White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has advanced this theory at CPAC. This is a genuinely dangerous and stupid thing to say. If Wuhan virus leads to serious disruption of daily life in even one city, the people who advanced this theory will look stupid. If the Wuhan virus leads to a serious number of deaths in the United States, this line will not age well.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

How Can Bernie Sanders Happen in America?

By
A number of pundits have recently argued that younger voters, especially those under 30, are less inclined to be bothered when they hear the word “socialism,” since they have no firsthand memory of the Cold War. To some extent, this must be true. Those who weren’t alive during socialism’s cruelest ... Read More
Elections

How Can Bernie Sanders Happen in America?

By
A number of pundits have recently argued that younger voters, especially those under 30, are less inclined to be bothered when they hear the word “socialism,” since they have no firsthand memory of the Cold War. To some extent, this must be true. Those who weren’t alive during socialism’s cruelest ... Read More