The Corner

National Security & Defense

Questions Regarding Indictments against Chinese Officials in Equifax Breach

By
President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

From the Wall Street Journal today:

Four members of China’s military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into Equifax Inc. and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans as part of a massive heist that also stole trade secrets from the credit reporting agency.

The hack included reams of data — such as phone numbers, social-security numbers, and addresses — on American citizens and government officials.

Comments

This type of attack is in keeping with China’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the U.S., as described in a 1998 book by two Chinese colonels titled Unrestricted Warfare. The authors, Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, advocated the use of “asymmetric” levers to combat the U.S., including economic and cyber weapons. This strategy also involves linking industry with defense in order to extract synergies from parallel commercial and military technological development. Thus has China extracted technologies from American firms for use in both the economic and national-security realms.

Some preliminary questions in the wake of Equifax indictments:

  1. Should the U.K. rethink its decision to allow Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to build and operate part of its 5G network?
  2. Should American businesses holding sensitive data, such as Google and Apple, be prevented from working with the Chinese?
  3. Has Chinese president Xi Jinping overplayed his hand? Beijing’s rise has been accelerated by its leaders’ obfuscating their ambitions and instead projecting an image of a relatively weak country hoping to liberalize and join the international community. This brazen an attack would inevitably draw intense scrutiny at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. In light of Hong Kong protests, revelations of concentration camps for Uyghurs, and economic headwinds, I’m inclined to think Xi has gone too far on a number of fronts. Retreating will be difficult.
  4. What level of espionage and theft is the U.S. willing to stomach? China is a geopolitical rival. We should expect some level of espionage, do everything in our power to prevent it, and answer with offensive maneuvers. But at a certain point, coercion crosses into warfare, which would require a stronger decoupling from China. I’m not sure where to draw that line, but American officials should make it clear what we consider unacceptable.
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More