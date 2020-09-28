Philip Gourevitch, of The New Yorker, is dipping back into conspiracy theories:

reminder that Trump’s personal loan officer at Deutsche Bank was SCOTUS Justice Kennedy’s son — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) September 27, 2020

Reminder that this doesn’t make any sense as a conspiracy theory. Kennedy’s son approves a loan to Trump, and then, in return, Kennedy’s father . . . does another thing for Trump. What? Even if you’re so out of touch with reality as to believe that this is how things work, there’s no possible quid pro quo here. Both items run in the same direction. It’s a quid plus quid. Or, to translate into the correct Latin: an impressively stupid claim.