The Corner

Elections

Quinnipiac Poll: Half of Warren’s Supporters Have Abandoned Her in One Month

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., November 20, 2019 (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The latest national poll of the Democratic primary conducted by Quinnipiac shows support for Elizabeth Warren plummeting since October from 28 percent to 14 percent, while support for Biden and Buttigieg is ticking upward:

Biden: 24% (+3)

Buttigieg: 16% (+6)

Warren: 14% (-14)

Sanders: 13% (-2)

Among the bottom-tier candidates, new entrant Michael Bloomberg is tied with Kamala Harris at 3 percent:

Bloomberg: 3%

Harris: 3% (-2)

Klobuchar: 3% (-)

Yang: 2% (+1)

Comments

Booker: 2% (+1)

The last Quinnipiac poll was conducted after Pete Buttigieg attacked Warren over Medicare for All at the October Democratic debate but before Warren released her plan to raise taxes by $20 trillion to pay for the $30-$40 trillion program.

Quinnipiac finds that Medicare for All has become more unpopular as more Americans understand what it means: “Medicare for All has grown increasingly unpopular among all American voters, as 36 percent say it is a good idea and 52 percent say it is a bad idea. In a March 26, 2019 poll, 43 percent said good idea, while 45 percent said bad idea. The highest support came in an August 3, 2017 poll when voters said it was a good idea 51 – 38 percent.” While Warren certainly isn’t out of the running yet, she could very well become the second Democratic candidate to become undone by the issue. Kamala Harris’s waffling on Medicare for All played a large part in her campaign’s downfall.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More