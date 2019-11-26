Quinnipiac Poll: Half of Warren’s Supporters Have Abandoned Her in One Month

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., November 20, 2019 (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The latest national poll of the Democratic primary conducted by Quinnipiac shows support for Elizabeth Warren plummeting since October from 28 percent to 14 percent, while support for Biden and Buttigieg is ticking upward:

Biden: 24% (+3) Buttigieg: 16% (+6) Warren: 14% (-14) Sanders: 13% (-2)

Among the bottom-tier candidates, new entrant Michael Bloomberg is tied with Kamala Harris at 3 percent:

Bloomberg: 3% Harris: 3% (-2) Klobuchar: 3% (-) Yang: 2% (+1) Booker: 2% (+1)

The last Quinnipiac poll was conducted after Pete Buttigieg attacked Warren over Medicare for All at the October Democratic debate but before Warren released her plan to raise taxes by $20 trillion to pay for the $30-$40 trillion program.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac finds that Medicare for All has become more unpopular as more Americans understand what it means: “Medicare for All has grown increasingly unpopular among all American voters, as 36 percent say it is a good idea and 52 percent say it is a bad idea. In a March 26, 2019 poll, 43 percent said good idea, while 45 percent said bad idea. The highest support came in an August 3, 2017 poll when voters said it was a good idea 51 – 38 percent.” While Warren certainly isn’t out of the running yet, she could very well become the second Democratic candidate to become undone by the issue. Kamala Harris’s waffling on Medicare for All played a large part in her campaign’s downfall.