Quinnipiac: Trump Opens Up Big Lead in Wisconsin, Trails in Michigan and Pennsylvania

There are some eye-popping results in the latest Quinnipiac poll testing President Trump against potential Democratic challengers in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin:
WISCONSIN
Trump 50% (+11)
Klobuchar 39%
.
Trump 51% (+10)
Warren 41%
.
Trump 49% (+8)
Buttigieg 41%
.
Trump 49% (+8)
Bloomberg 41%
.
Trump 50% (+7)
Sanders 43%
.
Trump 49% (+7)
Biden 42%@QuinnipiacPoll 2/12-18https://t.co/YezsOptZpg
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 20, 2020
Other polls of Wisconsin in recent months have shown Trump either narrowly ahead or narrowly behind in head-to-head general election match-ups.
The new Quinnipiac polls of Pennsylvania and Michigan show Trump trailing in each state:
MICHIGAN
Sanders 48% (+5)
Trump 43%
.
Bloomberg 47% (+5)
Trump 42%
.
Biden 47% (+4)
Trump 43%
Warren 45% (+2)
Trump 43%
Buttigieg 45% (+1)
Trump 44%
Klobuchar 45% (+1)
Trump's 44%@QuinnipiacPoll 2/12-18https://t.co/YezsOptZpg
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 20, 2020
But if only Michigan and Pennsylvania slip away and states everywhere else vote the same way in 2020 as they did in 2016, Trump would be re-elected, 270 to 268.
In this scenario, of course, there’s no margin for error: If Arizona or Florida slip away from Trump, it would hand victory to the Democratic candidate.