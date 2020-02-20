The Corner

Elections

Quinnipiac: Trump Opens Up Big Lead in Wisconsin, Trails in Michigan and Pennsylvania

By

There are some eye-popping results in the latest Quinnipiac poll testing President Trump against potential Democratic challengers in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin:

Other polls of Wisconsin in recent months have shown Trump either narrowly ahead or narrowly behind in head-to-head general election match-ups.

The new Quinnipiac polls of Pennsylvania and Michigan show Trump trailing in each state:

But if only Michigan and Pennsylvania slip away and states everywhere else vote the same way in 2020 as they did in 2016, Trump would be re-elected, 270 to 268.

Comments

In this scenario, of course, there’s no margin for error: If Arizona or Florida slip away from Trump, it would hand victory to the Democratic candidate.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

