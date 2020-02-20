Quinnipiac: Trump Opens Up Big Lead in Wisconsin, Trails in Michigan and Pennsylvania

There are some eye-popping results in the latest Quinnipiac poll testing President Trump against potential Democratic challengers in the potentially decisive state of Wisconsin:

WISCONSIN

Trump 50% (+11)

Klobuchar 39%

Trump 51% (+10)

Warren 41%

Trump 49% (+8)

Buttigieg 41%

Trump 49% (+8)

Bloomberg 41%

Trump 50% (+7)

Sanders 43%

Trump 49% (+7)

Biden 42%@QuinnipiacPoll 2/12-18https://t.co/YezsOptZpg — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 20, 2020

Other polls of Wisconsin in recent months have shown Trump either narrowly ahead or narrowly behind in head-to-head general election match-ups.

The new Quinnipiac polls of Pennsylvania and Michigan show Trump trailing in each state:

MICHIGAN

Sanders 48% (+5)

Trump 43%

.

Bloomberg 47% (+5)

Trump 42%

.

Biden 47% (+4)

Trump 43% Warren 45% (+2)

Trump 43% Buttigieg 45% (+1)

Trump 44% Klobuchar 45% (+1)

Trump's 44%@QuinnipiacPoll 2/12-18https://t.co/YezsOptZpg — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 20, 2020

But if only Michigan and Pennsylvania slip away and states everywhere else vote the same way in 2020 as they did in 2016, Trump would be re-elected, 270 to 268.

In this scenario, of course, there’s no margin for error: If Arizona or Florida slip away from Trump, it would hand victory to the Democratic candidate.