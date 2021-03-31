This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Phil Klein (NRO’s new editor) discuss the lies being spread about Georgia’s new voting laws, the futility of the vaccine passport idea, and why Joe Biden isn’t a moderate. Listen below, or follow this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Quit Lying about Georgia’
