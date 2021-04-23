R.I.P., Jim Steinman

Jim Steinman — the fantastic songwriter who brought us theatrical, bombastic, and often lengthy hits ranging from “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” to “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” — passed away this week. It’s depressing news for those of who scoff at the idea that rock music could ever be “overblown,” too absurd, or too far over the top.

The great tragedy of Steinman’s career is that more of his prime wasn’t spent working with Meat Loaf, as the two complemented each other perfectly. After 1977’s Bat Out of Hell and a little-noticed follow-up (Dead Ringer), they didn’t do a record together again until 1993’s spectacular Bat Out of Hell II, and they soon parted ways once more.

Meat Loaf sang numerous Steinman songs on other albums, mostly tracks from other projects Steinman had been involved with — but it was never really the same. Nor was Braver Than We Are, from 2016: The two were working together again, but mostly on old material, and Meat’s voice had understandably deteriorated by that point.

Both artists have had successes on their own. Steinman’s songs have fueled the careers of everyone from Air Supply to Celine Dion, while Meat Loaf had some great tracks with other songwriters. But they were always best together.

May Steinman rest in peace.

Update: Rolling Stone has a long, emotional interview with Meat Loaf about Steinman’s passing and the obstacles that kept them from working together more.