Rage-Monkeys Gonna Rage

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Some illiterate jabroni over at RedState is in a lather about my farewell to Trump, so mad that he’s holding down the shift key and writing in all-caps. Like almost everything that ever has been written at RedState or likely ever will be, this is of almost no interest, but one line did catch my eye, with the author advising me that I “really should change employers and go work for a publication and party whose platform aligns more with that attitude.”

“Publication and party” — that is a very, very interesting way to put it. To my way of thinking, the only useful writers are the ones who are not committed party men. If I wanted to write campaign literature for Republican office-seekers and help them win elections, I would set up a business doing that and charge them shocking sums of money.

What the author does not seem to realize — and I think this is kind of funny — is that we work for the same people, at least in part. RedState is owned by Salem Media Group, which also owns Regnery Publishing, which very kindly has published several of my books, including the most recent one, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank and Wooly Wilds of the ‘Real America’, which I am happy to report went to No. 1 on the commentary charts yesterday.

I assume that his checks say “Salem Media Group” on them, the same as mine. If he really thinks I should be driven off as a heretic, then perhaps I can look up his employer’s telephone number for him, that he may lodge his complaint with the proper authorities.

Postscript: The same author, obviously hungry for attention, tweeted at Donald Trump Jr.: “I took up for your Momma today after Kevin D. Williamson insulted her.”

I did not write one word about Ivana Trump. I did write about Melania Trump, who is not — I know it is difficult to keep them straight! — the mother of Donald Trump Jr. It would be remarkable if she were, given that she is only seven years older than he.