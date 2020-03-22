The Corner

U.S.

Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kentucky Republican senator Rand Paul received test results on Sunday showing that he was infected by the coronavirus despite the fact that he had no symptoms.

A source close to Paul says the asymptomatic senator requested the test for the virus, which can cause acute respiratory problems, because he had part of his lung surgically removed last year. 

Paul attended an event in Louisiville on March 7 where two other attendees would later test positive, but the senator did not self-quarantine while awaiting test results because he did not have symptoms and did not directly interact with the two individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus, the source added.

On Sunday morning, prior to learning of his test results, the Kentucky senator even used the Senate gym. State and local officials in many parts of the country, including Washington, D.C., have closed gyms amid the coronavirus epidemic to prevent its spread.

Owing to recent interactions with Paul, Utah senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee both announced Sunday that they will self-quarantine for 14 days.

Five Republican senators are now under quarantine.

Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
