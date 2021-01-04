Raphael Warnock’s Trouble Paying His Taxes and Fees in Fulton County, Ga.

Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senate candidate and senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has had repeated problems remembering to pay the property taxes on church properties and his church’s trash collection over the past decade.

Four times in six years, Warnock, as CEO of Ebenezer Baptist Church, had tax liens imposed against him for failing to pay for trash collection and recycling. The Fulton County tax commissioner collects fees for trash collection and recycling on behalf of the city of Atlanta. (For those wondering if the church would be exempt, the charge is classified as a user fee, not a …