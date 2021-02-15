Re: Canceled Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Gives Ibram X. Kendi a Rose

In response to Canceled ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Gives Ibram X. Kendi a Rose

Let me just add one point to Charles’s excellent post here: Bear in mind that the white woman who attended the antebellum party in 2018 is now vying on national television for the opportunity to wed an African-American man. Isn’t that a rather significant datum in determining if she, or the show, is racist?

The Left, and especially the Woke Left, willfully refuses to recognize any sense of perspective. (Rich Lowry discusses another recent example here.) But of course it is not interested in being accurate or truthful or fair or anything else except advancing its agenda, managing to be both silly and evil.