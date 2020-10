In response to Car Seats, Baby Bust

Last week, Michael Brendan Dougherty took note of a new study finding that car-seat mandates reduce fertility — specifically among parents who have two kids, both below the legal car-seat age, which maxes out the capacity of many vehicles’ back seats.

I have a write-up of the study over at the Institute for Family Studies blog. The paper is a solid piece of work, though I’ll be interested to see whether future research confirms the result.