Re: Enduring Lessons from the Very Short Book of Haggai

I enjoyed Dominic Pino’s post here, and very much agree with his point that those shorter and less discussed books in the Bible contain a lot of gold. My own thoughts on Haggai can be found on my Christian blogsite here; and NRO readers might also enjoy, for example, this other blogsite post here.
