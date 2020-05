Peter Kirsanow has written excellent posts here and here and here regarding the pernicious attempt in California to revoke its Proposition 209 so that preferential treatment on the basis of race, ethnicity, and sex — a.k.a. affirmative action — can be reinstated in state and local public education, contracting, and employment. I just wanted to add that anyone who wants to sign a petition urging state legislators to vote against this execrable idea may do so here.

Roger Clegg serves on the board of the Center for Equal Opportunity, where he was formerly president and general counsel.