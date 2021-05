In response to Lab Leak and Censorship

Further to MBD’s post below, we should pause and consider how crazy it was that until, I guess, yesterday, Facebook was censoring posts that supported what may be the accurate story of the origins of the virus. This is why social-media companies should not be attempting to censor discussion of hotly contested contemporary political and social issues — most of the time, these issues aren’t as settled as elite opinion believes, or not settled at all.