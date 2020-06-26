Re: Notes on the Purge

Following up on Kevin Williamson’s post here, Hans Bader recounts here the Washington Post‘s doubling down after the Toles/Schafer incident, namely its recent move to enforce ideological orthodoxy by hiring a “managing editor for diversity and inclusion.” According to the Post, the new editor’s responsibilities “will include greater diversity in our recruitment; full participation with other senior editors in final hiring and promotion decisions; acting as a convener of discussions across departments regarding coverage of race and identity; [and] . . . review of stories that involve sensitive subjects of race, ethnicity and identity.”

Roger Clegg serves on the board of the Center for Equal Opportunity, where he was formerly president and general counsel.