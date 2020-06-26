Re: Notes on the Purge

Following up on Kevin Williamson’s post here, Hans Bader recounts here the Washington Post‘s doubling down after the Toles/Schafer incident, namely its recent move to enforce ideological orthodoxy by hiring a “managing editor for diversity and inclusion.” According to the Post, the new editor’s responsibilities “will include greater diversity in our recruitment; full participation with other senior editors in final hiring and promotion decisions; acting as a convener of discussions across departments regarding coverage of race and identity; [and] . . . review of stories that involve sensitive subjects of race, ethnicity and identity.”
