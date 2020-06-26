Re: Notes on the Purge

The Corner

Following up on Kevin Williamson’s post here, Hans Bader recounts here the Washington Post‘s doubling down after the Toles/Schafer incident, namely its recent move to enforce ideological orthodoxy by hiring a “managing editor for diversity and inclusion.” According to the Post, the new editor’s responsibilities “will include greater diversity in our recruitment; full participation with other senior editors in final hiring and promotion decisions; acting as a convener of discussions across departments regarding coverage of race and identity; [and] . . . review of stories that involve sensitive subjects of race, ethnicity and identity.”

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

As I noted in today's Morning Jolt — which I'm writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest "anti-racist" campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen's Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
Covering for Stalin

Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin's collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
YouTube's Transgender Problem

In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
