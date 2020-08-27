Re: Only Some Kinds of Protest Are Always ‘Mostly Peaceful’

The Corner

Dan has a great post below. I would just underline how this is one of the most flagrant examples of hypocrisy in our national debate at the moment. If a gathering of people promoting some right-of-center cause set fires, looted stores, attacked shopkeepers, or threw projectiles at police, whatever their cause was would be instantly and forever discredited in the media. Hell, a single anti-lockdown protestor in Michigan had a swastika on a (foolish) sign attacking Governor Whitmer as a Nazi a few months ago and we still hear today that people were “displaying swastikas” at the demonstration, as if they were Nazis. But BLM and anti-police protests are routinely violent and every effort is made to excuse and ignore it. What a disgrace.

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More
