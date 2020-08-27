Re: Only Some Kinds of Protest Are Always ‘Mostly Peaceful’

Dan has a great post below. I would just underline how this is one of the most flagrant examples of hypocrisy in our national debate at the moment. If a gathering of people promoting some right-of-center cause set fires, looted stores, attacked shopkeepers, or threw projectiles at police, whatever their cause was would be instantly and forever discredited in the media. Hell, a single anti-lockdown protestor in Michigan had a swastika on a (foolish) sign attacking Governor Whitmer as a Nazi a few months ago and we still hear today that people were “displaying swastikas” at the demonstration, as if they were Nazis. But BLM and anti-police protests are routinely violent and every effort is made to excuse and ignore it. What a disgrace.