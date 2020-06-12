The Corner

Culture

Re: Re: Re: The Disturbing Campaign against Tucker Carlson

By
Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at a Business Insider conference in New York, N.Y., November 30, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Rich writes: “You could subject a lot of prime-time hosts on other networks to such fine-grained interrogation and they’d be found wanting, yet for some reason there’s no campaign to get compliant advertisers to ruin their TV careers, and no mobs show up at their homes.”

Comments

There are plenty of valid criticisms to make of Tucker Carlson as a practitioner of the forensic arts. But if Tucker had always behaved with perfect intellectual probity and had treated his opponents and their arguments with absolutely perfect charity, the same people would be trying to destroy him, using the same tactics and the same arguments, for the same two reasons: The minor reason is that they think that this will help them to hold political power, and the major reason is that they enjoy hurting people and will take any opportunity to do so.

To be clear: They do not desire to hurt people because they hate them — they hate them because they desire to hurt people. What we call “cancel culture” is very little more than free-floating sadism in search of a target. Nobody gets up in the morning hating Justine Sacco or some obscure data analyst nobody’s ever heard of. Sadists get up in the morning wanting to hurt people as a form of recreation, and they find targets, and construct reasons to hate those targets, retrofitting the moral justification onto the sadism, because sadism with self-righteousness is much more enjoyable than sadism on its own — it’s bacon and eggs. These are people who don’t get enough of a kick out of pulling the wings off of flies but who don’t have the stomach to torture stray cats or cannibalize hitchhikers or whatever it is that more ambitious sadists did before there was Twitter.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
Elections

A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste

By
President Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. It’s true that events have taken a hand -- a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment, and civil unrest would be the horsemen of the apocalypse for any incumbent ... Read More
Elections

A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste

By
President Donald Trump is in the midst of a polling swoon largely of his own making. It’s true that events have taken a hand -- a pandemic with a death toll of more than 100,000, a sharp recession, double-digit unemployment, and civil unrest would be the horsemen of the apocalypse for any incumbent ... Read More