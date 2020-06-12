Re: Re: The Disturbing Campaign against Tucker Carlson

In response to Re: The Disturbing Campaign against Tucker Carlson

Jason, those are fair points. But I wonder how much cable TV you watch. You could subject a lot of prime-time hosts on other networks to such fine-grained interrogation and they’d be found wanting, yet for some reason there’s no campaign to get compliant advertisers to ruin their TV careers, and no mobs show up at their homes.

Probably not this time or the next, but if unchecked, this kind of thing will eventually come for us at NR, and I’m sure there will be some concerned observer out there who will say, “Oh, that’s really too bad, but they said X, Y, or Z.”