Re: The Chump Effect

Last week I marveled at James B. Meigs’s astute City Journal essay, “The Chump Effect.” At the time it was available only to subscribers of the print edition, which is well worth your attention. Now CJ has posted the essay online.
Are Democrats Really That Pleased with Pelosi as Speaker?
The Republican Party, particularly its contingent in the House of Representatives, has its share of problems. When they last held the majority in the chamber, they had an extraordinarily difficult time uniting around a replacement for Obamacare -- and the version they passed couldn’t pass the Senate. House ... Read More
The Online Learning Crisis
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Great News on the Vaccine Front
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
More Than 300,000 New Yorkers Have Fled City Since Pandemic Began
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have fled New York City since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring, new data from the U.S. Post Office shows. A total of 295,103 city residents requested a change of address between March 1 and October 31, according to U.S. Postal Service data obtained by the New ... Read More
Gearing Up for a Stacey Abrams Gubernatorial Bid in 2022
Stacey Abrams reportedly plans to run for governor of Georgia in 2022. Because she never conceded the race, some may joke she is running for reelection. If Democrats win one or both of the Senate runoffs in January, expectations of an Abrams win in two years will skyrocket, and the argument that “Georgia is ... Read More
State Officials Tighten COVID Restrictions, Warn of Full Lockdowns as Thanksgiving Approaches
With a surging coronavirus outbreak across the U.S., state officials have instituted various restrictions and have warned that full lockdowns may be necessary if the outbreak does not ebb. The possibility of stay-at-home orders comes less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, which is usually the day of the year ... Read More
Moderna COVID Vaccine Did Not Use Fetal Cells
Moderna has announced a vaccine for COVID that is 94.5 percent effective, developed in association with the NIH. This is a triumph for Operation Warp Speed and will redound to the benefit of President Trump's legacy for anyone with a fair perspective. From the Washington Post story: Moderna’s vaccine, ... Read More
Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade
There is a simple way to illustrate what is wrong with President Trump’s fusillade of legal challenges to Joe Biden’s increasingly apparent victory in the 2020 election: Just consider what is at stake in the case that has drawn the most attention. That is the Supreme Court case, in which Republicans are ... Read More
The COVID Lockdown Rut
Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo promulgated a new public-health measure, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings in private homes to ten or fewer people. Private homes. And in the days after, Bill de Blasio started warning New York City schools that they should be prepared to shift to online-only instruction ... Read More
