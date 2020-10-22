Re: The Russians Did It!

To what Charles Cooke aptly writes below, I would add another, related observation. There is a certain irony to the fondness of the media and Democrats for labeling inconvenient facts “Russian disinformation.” To the extent that Russia has tried to involve itself in our politics and our elections of late, it has not been to alter vote counts or to install Manchurian candidates. It has been, rather, to sow confusion and general distrust in our political process. The more that “Russian disinformation” becomes the “Fake News!” of the Left — reflexively invoked to discredit any troublesome development, whatever its provenance — the more those on the left help to accomplish precisely this goal.

Advertisement

But that’s just what the Russians are telling me to say.