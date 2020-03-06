The Corner

Law & the Courts

Re: Trump to Get a New D.C. Circuit Vacancy to Fill

By

A quick addendum to my post from yesterday on the new D.C. Circuit vacancy. In addition to the individuals I mentioned as possible short-listers for to replace Judge Griffith, here are a few more folks to keep an eye on: acting associate attorney general Claire Murray, Latham & Watkins partner Roman Martinez (a former Kavanaugh and Roberts clerk who worked in the solicitor general’s office), and judge Justin Walker of the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky. As I said before, the pool of potential nominees is strong and deep.

Comments

For those who think a district court judge from Kentucky would be an unusual choice for the D.C. Circuit, recall that many thought the same thing when President Reagan tapped a federal district judge from North Carolina for the D.C. Circuit. Influential senators wanted judge David Sentelle on an appellate court, and there were no seats on the Fourth Circuit, so the D.C. Circuit it was (and, as a former Sentelle clerk, I must say it worked out quite well!).  So if a certain senator from Kentucky pushes hard for Walker, there’s ample precedent for that sort of pick. (Indeed, Judge Griffith was nominated due to the efforts of senator Orrin Hatch.)

While those of us who specialize in administrative law tend to prefer administrative law specialists for the D.C. Circuit, there is value in having judges with a broader range on that court. Given the range of folks the administration is likely to consider, it is hard to fathom they will make a bad choice.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verhiej Memorial Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Business Law and Regulation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More