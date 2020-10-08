The Corner

Re: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Punishes Doctor Who Questioned Affirmative Action

I posted on NRO a couple of months ago about how the University of Pittsburgh removed a program director at its medical center because he published a scholarly, peer-reviewed white paper discussing the pitfalls of affirmative action for black and Hispanic students. The U.S. Department of Education is now investigating this matter for possible legal violations, relating to free speech and also to racial discrimination. Hans Bader, to whose earlier article I linked in my earlier post, also has chapter and verse on this latest development here.

