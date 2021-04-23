Reading Scripture Keeps Hope Alive: If Saul Could Become St. Paul, Why Do We Worry So Much about Everything?

Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC (KJL)

The first reading at Mass today was the conversion of St. Paul. They just happened to need a reader at the Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral where I was in lower Manhattan, and goodness, what a gift. To be able to read those awesome words in such a majestic place! (The Gothic Revival church was the original cathedral for Catholics in New York, until the current Midtown cathedral opened in 1879.) Anyway, I’d recommend reading the reading from Acts, even if you’ve read it many times, especially out loud, if you can.

If God could make of Saul, St. Paul, anything is possible. For Christians, Easter continues, and is an amazing invitation to let ourselves be changed even in some small way as Paul was.

Also, as some of you know, the persecuted Church is very close to my heart. And in a renewed way today, I couldn’t help but think how close Paul must be to them from Heaven as an intercessor, having been on both sides of Christian persecution.