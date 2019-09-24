The Corner

White House

The Real Impeachment Question

By
(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

I’m persuadable that what President Trump has seemingly already admitted to — pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens — is a gross abuse of power. Does it rise to an impeachable level? Maybe so. But here’s the thing. My opinion doesn’t matter. Whose opinion does matter? The Democrats in Congress. And they in turn are going to listen closely to their members from districts in which Trump is relatively popular.

The headlines are saying “impeachment has begun” but that’s misleading. Nancy Pelosi is talking about forming a select committee on impeachment. Then everyone goes away for two weeks to take the temperature of their constituents. Will Democrats in Trump-leaning districts support impeachment? I picture that being a tough sell back home thanks to two and a half years of crying wolf. Scandal fatigue. The impeachment talk began way too early and the volume stayed way too loud for way too long. The part of the public that is not obsessed with politics is by now heavily discounting any notion that the latest Biggest Scandal Ever has become No, Really, This One Matters. They are going to the polls in less than 14 months. Let us settle the Trump question at the ballot box, is what they will tell their members of Congress. Nancy Pelosi knows this, and though I’m sure she’d dearly love to lead an impeachment drive, she is going to have a hard time getting a majority of the House to support impeachment. I doubt many Republicans are going to help her out on this.

Comments

And even if the House does impeach, will that impeachment be successful? I can’t see two-thirds of the Senate backing removal from office. Again, I think the Senate is inclined to let the people decide. Pelosi, knowing this, has to consider that any Trump impeachment in the House would probably lead to acquittal in the Senate at which point Trump wold proclaim victory and taunt her relentlessly. Does she want to be taunted by Trump as the loser who came at the king and missed? I doubt it. Ben Domenech argues Trump actually wants to be impeached. That isn’t wholly implausible.

At the moment, it looks to me like the Ukraine scandal is a much bigger deal than any previous Trump-related scandal. If the media and the activist Left had never beaten a drum for impeachment before this moment, I think they would have an excellent shot at it now. But they overstated everything. They pretended everything from the non-existent collusion with Russia to the supposed violations of the emoluments clause that occurred because some Air Force members stay at a Trump hotel in Scotland for $130 a night while they’re refueling their jets was a four-alarm fire. I think the voters have gone numb. The media simply can’t yell about Ukraine any more loudly than they’ve been yelling about all the other stuff, because they were already yelling as loudly as they possibly could. A significant bloc of the public has learned to tune it all out.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More