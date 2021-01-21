Reality Hits, the Morning After

In normal circumstances, word that the party that controls Congress will not be able to pass the president’s top priority for at least six weeks, and when “a half-dozen senior Democrats” declare “no clear agenda has been presented to them by President Joe Biden,” it would be seen as a supremely ominous indicator that the new administration and congressional leaders, with all those decades of experience, are nowhere near as good at governing as their glowing coverage suggests.

But I guess everyone’s still feeling good from all those inauguration celebrations.