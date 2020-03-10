The Corner

Health Care

Reasons for Coronavirus Optimism

By
A medical worker wearing protective mask at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of Reutershe Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters)

As anyone who follows me on Twitter or follows my work here knows, I’m unhappy with the public response over coronavirus — from the World Health Organization, to the president and CDC, down to my local school’s superintendent. I haven’t found the declining rates of transmission in South Korea all that reassuring, because, unlike Seoul, we are not undertaking massive testing and investigation nor shutting down public gatherings and schools. At the public level, I think America may be currently making the same mistakes made in northern Italy two weeks ago.

But at the private and individual levels, we may be doing much better than Italy. Despite some embarrassing videos of people fighting over rolls of toilet paper, many people are preparing well enough to be an asset to their communities. Unnecessary air travel is down dramatically. Some airports are shockingly empty. Major companies are already encouraging remote work. Big movie releases are delayed. Private colleges and schools are closing. At some appointments locally in Westchester (where we’ve identified around 100 cases), I’ve noticed people washing their hands upon entry. Grand Central Terminal is less busy. Not everyone is making adjustments, but many of us who can are making meaningful “social distancing” changes. And that may make a huge difference in keeping the disease from having the dangerous exponential spread that collapses a health-care system.

Comments

And one last encouraging note. Italy is still drowning to the point where its doctors are testing only symptomatic cases, which is why Italy’s mortality case rate seems so out of line with South Korea’s. Nearly 40 percent of Italy’s cases are of people over 70. Less than 10 percent of South Korea’s are.  In New York, testing capacity has grown to the point where we’re testing “known contacts” of known cases, and turning up asymptomatic carriers, who can be alerted of the need to self-quarantine. That’s not quite as good as South Korea, but it’s better than Italy or Iran.

Every delay of a major spread gives the health-care system more time to prepare for a peak surge of cases, more time to study treatments that work, and more time to develop vaccines if coronavirus ends up being a two or three-year event. Do your bit.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More