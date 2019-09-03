Recycling, Updating

Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (Stephen Lam / Reuters)

Some people say that there are only five or ten jokes in the world. And what we do is craft endless variations on them. I don’t know whether this is true, but the theory came to mind the other day.

Years ago, I heard a joke. Actually, I think I saw a cartoon. The volumes of an encyclopedia were placed on a card table, sitting on a front lawn. A sign said, Encyclopedia for Sale. No Longer Needed. Wife Knows Everything.

Last week, I saw a woman wearing a T-shirt: No Need for Google. Husband Knows Everything.

