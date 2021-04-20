The Corner

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Rediscovering Party Factions

By
The U.S. Capitol during a morning rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

When Republicans talk about the future of their party these days, they tend to talk in terms of what will happen more than what they will do. That’s even true of many Republicans elected officials. Everyone is inclined to think like an observer, more than an agent of action.

That has a lot to do with Donald Trump, of course. Republican politicos have had to constantly respond to Trump since 2015, and have seen their voters captivated by him to a degree many of them still can’t quite explain, but few have really felt like part of his team. That has

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

Recommended

The Latest