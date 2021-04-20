Rediscovering Party Factions

When Republicans talk about the future of their party these days, they tend to talk in terms of what will happen more than what they will do. That’s even true of many Republicans elected officials. Everyone is inclined to think like an observer, more than an agent of action.

That has a lot to do with Donald Trump, of course. Republican politicos have had to constantly respond to Trump since 2015, and have seen their voters captivated by him to a degree many of them still can’t quite explain, but few have really felt like part of his team. That has …