Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Refugees, Rohingya Genocide & More (August 25, 2020)

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps in Palang Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, October 19, 2017. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Today we remember that 3 yrs ago the Burmese military launched a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya in Rakhine State committing atrocities including killings & rape. More than 740,000 Rohingya fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh & still need our help. https://t.co/1ij71s7d8w — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) August 25, 2020

2. Reid Ribble: The U.S. Admits Too Few Refugees

A new report from Open Doors USA — an organization that supports persecuted Christians abroad — and World Relief documents how abruptly the door has been closed: From the 50 countries where Christians face the most severe oppression, the U.S. resettled about 18,500 Christian refugees in 2015. Midway through 2020, the U.S. had resettled fewer than 950. . . . Rather than banning all immigrants from “jihadist regions,” which has included persecuted Christians and other religious minorities, the U.S. should simply have banned jihadist terrorists — which has long been U.S. policy. Since, as a Heritage Foundation report notes, refugees “undergo more rigorous security checks than any other immigrant group,” only a foolish terrorist would seek to use the refugee program as a means of entry. Since the Refugee Act became law in 1980, none of the more than three million refugees resettled has taken an American life in a terrorist attack, according to the Cato Institute.

3. In northeast Syria town, families say Turkey cut their water

Kurdish officials say Turkey is now using the water station to pressure the local authorities into giving them more electricity in areas Ankara seized from them. While Turkey claims the station has merely been under maintenance, aid organisations have warned against using water as a political or military tool to the detriment of civilians. . . . In the city’s narrow streets, women and children clutched empty jerrycans, waiting to fill them up from water deliveries, some from aid groups. On a rooftop, a young girl held a gushing green pipe over a water tank, funnelling water from a truck below. . . . The issue has sparked increasing concern at a time when confirmed coronavirus infections have risen to 362 cases including 25 deaths in Syria’s Kurdish-held northeast, according to data provided by the semi-autonomous administration. Dozens of those cases are in Hasakeh.

4. Violence And Conspiracy Create Perilous Times For Jews And Christians

No. The Governor and his Health Commissioner didn't even read the opposition from experts on their March 25 directive. Here it is: https://t.co/iqyMVLjOY4 pic.twitter.com/BOUms6wrFA — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) August 25, 2020

6. Truth revealed about foster child begging for parents in viral video

Jordan doesn’t understand why he has been left behind, telling Oklahoma news station KFOR that all he wishes for is, “Family. Family. Family. That’s the only wishes I have.” He went on to say that he simply wanted “a mum or a dad. Or just a mum. Or just a dad – I really don’t care.” “The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to. I hope one of y’all pick me,” he added.

7. San Antonio Express-News: Air Force veteran recalls life after adoption at Japanese orphanage

8. Evidence-Based Guidelines to Celebrate Mass Safely Are Working

9. New York Daily News: Evangelicals call on Ivanka Trump to protect detained and deported unaccompanied migrant children

“For many evangelical Christians throughout the United States, fighting human trafficking and standing for vulnerable children are key policy priorities,” the Christian leaders wrote.

10. William McGurn: Joe Biden’s Leap of Faith

President Trump was mocked when he said Mr. Biden would “hurt God and hurt the Bible.” But however inartful the words, today’s Democratic Party is willing to use the full force of the federal bureaucracy to bring religious institutions to heel—no matter how genuinely Joe Biden may love his rosary beads.

11. Melissa Langsam Braunstein: Reaching Young Fathers of Color

Once young fathers join fatherhood programs, it’s important to tailor curricula and services to their needs. Smith advised focusing on cultural competence and recognizing there is no one-size-fits-all approach to fatherhood. “Young men in your program want something familiar to what they’re experiencing in their city.” Staff should resemble program participants, including speaking the same language, and the program’s location must account for safety: “The number one thing fathers are concerned about is safety. If they feel unsafe, they won’t come and be involved.”

12. Charlotte Pence Bond: Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris exposes Democratic ticket’s radical views on abortion

Ms. Harris’ agenda on abortion would dismantle the ability for states and individuals to decide how far is too far, for each community to make a decision on where they morally stand on this topic. Even people who are pro-choice should be wary of Ms. Harris’ tactics when it comes to promoting her positions — perhaps not because of the specifics of the policies, but because of the philosophy behind them.

13. Ed Whelan: Senator Hawley’s Judicial Test on Roe v. Wade Won’t Work

A deeper problem with Hawley’s test is that it dodges the really important issue. As Hawley notes, even lots of liberal scholars recognize that Roe was wrongly decided. Nearly everyone who identifies as a legal conservative surely does as well. The critical divide is between those who would vote to overrule it and those who wouldn’t. It’s worth asking: Why not probe that divide directly? Why doesn’t Hawley declare that he will vote only for a Supreme Court nominee who has explicitly stated that Roe should be overturned?

14. Pope Francis:

Following the example of Jesus, the doctor of integral divine love, that is, of physical, social and spiritual healing (cf. Jn 5:6-9) — like the healing worked by Jesus — we must act now, to heal the epidemics caused by small, invisible viruses, and to heal those caused by the great and visible social injustices.

