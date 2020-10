In response to Joe Biden Once Again Refuses to Answer Whether He’ll Blow Up the Supreme Court

Charlie, why didn’t Trump think of this dodge? The next time someone asks him if he’ll go peacefully in the event he loses the election, he can say, “It’s a great question and I don’t blame you for asking it. The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that, other than focusing on what’s happening now.” And he could explain that he’ll be happy to give his answer after the election is over.