Registration for New Virtual Burke to Buckley Summer Program Is Now Open

Do you know someone who is interested in learning about the founding principles of conservatism? National Review Institute is pleased to announce that registration is now open for a virtual Burke to Buckley Program!

Because the demand for intellectual content and community is high, we feel this is an opportune time to launch a virtual version of our Burke to Buckley Program. While the program is normally limited to mid-career professionals who live in or near the six cities (Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.) where the Fall and Spring Programs are offered, the Summer Program provides a condensed version of the in-person program and will allow those of you who reside in communities across the nation to participate by reading and discussing the core ideas of conservative thought.

Participants will meet via Zoom during six weeknight seminars. These will take place on Wednesdays between May 27th and July 1st from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. EST. Rather than a “drop in” course, participants should plan to engage in all six sessions. Each session involves a reading assignment of approximately 25 pages and discussion questions that will help to frame the session and conversation, which will be led by a leading conservative thinker. Discussion leaders are all leaders in their fields and consist of popular writers/speakers at National Review or faculty/leading thinkers at universities or policy groups.

Additional information and registration can be found on NRI’s website. Join us!