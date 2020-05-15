The Corner

National Review

Registration for New Virtual Burke to Buckley Summer Program Is Now Open

By

Do you know someone who is interested in learning about the founding principles of conservatism? National Review Institute is pleased to announce that registration is now open for a virtual Burke to Buckley Program!

Because the demand for intellectual content and community is high, we feel this is an opportune time to launch a virtual version of our Burke to Buckley Program. While the program is normally limited to mid-career professionals who live in or near the six cities (Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.) where the Fall and Spring Programs are offered, the Summer Program provides a condensed version of the in-person program and will allow those of you who reside in communities across the nation to participate by reading and discussing the core ideas of conservative thought.

Comments

Participants will meet via Zoom during six weeknight seminars. These will take place on Wednesdays between May 27th and July 1st from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. EST. Rather than a “drop in” course, participants should plan to engage in all six sessions. Each session involves a reading assignment of approximately 25 pages and discussion questions that will help to frame the session and conversation, which will be led by a leading conservative thinker. Discussion leaders are all leaders in their fields and consist of popular writers/speakers at National Review or faculty/leading thinkers at universities or policy groups.

Additional information and registration can be found on NRI’s website. Join us!

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More