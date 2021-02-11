Religion Is Essential and So Is Christians Being Serious about the Gospel (for All of Us)

A woman wearing a protective face mask prays in Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. (Massimo Pinca/Reuters)

Lent begins next week and you might appreciate this virtual half-hour I did with Marcus Grodi today about his book, Life from Our Land: The Search for a Simpler Life in a Complex World, on getting simple about living the Gospel. It was co-sponsored by Ignatius Press and National Review Institute. Watch it here.

Advertisement

Ash Wednesday is a week away, and if you are looking for spiritual reading, his book is a practical one and is not about escaping the world but living the moral life in it.

And if you haven’t seen it, one of the plaintiffs in the New York religious-liberty win this week was part of a virtual event I did with Emilie Kao at the Heritage Foundation: Religion is Essential: COVID Lockdowns and Unjust Religious Discrimination. Speakers included Garry Leist, pastor, Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley; Matt Sharp, senior counsel, state government relations national director, Alliance Defending Freedom; and Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president, Agudath Israel of America. I pledged my undying gratitude for Rabbi Zweibel for helping make it possible for me to attend Mass in New York City, protected by the governor’s arbitrary and discriminatory rules.

Watch it here: