‘Religious Liberty Isn’t Enough’

That’s the bracing title of a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed by Ryan Anderson, the new president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. His point is that as important as the defense of religious liberty is, it cannot be the sum and substance of social conservatism’s political agenda. The defense of religious liberty won’t even be enough, as he notes, to protect religious liberty itself.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru