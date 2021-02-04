That’s the bracing title of a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed by Ryan Anderson, the new president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. His point is that as important as the defense of religious liberty is, it cannot be the sum and substance of social conservatism’s political agenda. The defense of religious liberty won’t even be enough, as he notes, to protect religious liberty itself.
The Corner
‘Religious Liberty Isn’t Enough’
The Latest
Biden’s Green Menu -- and Yours
On the menu today: Biden’s Green Agenda (update), changing the way regulations are made (for the worse), inflation (again), and Australia’s solar rooftops.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Removed from House Committees
Eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her committees.
Nebraska GOP Drafts Resolution to Censure Ben Sasse Before Impeachment-Trial Vote
Sasse responds: The Capitol riot ‘happened because the president lied to you.’
Liz Cheney 1, Matt Gaetz 0
House Republicans rejected an effort to oust Cheney from leadership over her vote to impeach Donald Trump.
Trump Team Responds to Democrats' Request for Former President's Impeachment Testimony
Trump's trial is set to begin this coming week, after the House voted to impeach the former president for ‘incitement of insurrection.’
Smartmatic Files $2.7 Billion Defamation Suit against Fox News over Voting Machine Claims
The suit singles out Fox anchors Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, for allegedly defaming Smartmatic machines on air.