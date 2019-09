It’s notable that the campaign of character assassination against Brett Kavanaugh has been an elite media production. Yes, the hack lawyer/wannabe politico Michael Avenatti gave us the gang-rape accusation, but otherwise it’s The New Yorker and the New York Times that have been at the forefront, running shoddy stories that never should have been published.

Advertisement

Kyle Smith has a great piece on the homepage, by the way, on “the asterisk strategy.”