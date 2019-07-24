The Corner

Remember When This Hearing Was Supposed to be Historic?

It was only about 3 hours ago that we were being told on cable TV that the Mueller hearing was potentially historic and might alter the course of the Trump impeachment debate. The conventional wisdom on the Left is that Jerry Nadler scored big points by getting Mueller to say the president wasn’t exonerated, but we knew that from the Bill Barr letter on the findings, not to mention the report itself. Otherwise, Mueller was laconic to a fault and very bad TV—he often couldn’t hear questions and asked for them to be repeated. At times, he didn’t seem familiar with basic information about his own report. This morning represents the entire episode ending in a fizzle, not with a bang.

