Remembering Herman Cain

Herman Cain, the pizza magnate and talk-radio host who sought the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, died Thursday of COVID-19 at the age of 74.

David Von Drehle has a nice appreciation of Cain at the Washington Post.

Cain’s 2012 campaign staffer Ellen Carmichael remembers her boss in this Twitter thread:

I’m very saddened to learn of the passing of my former boss, Herman Cain. I’m bracing for the cruelty online about how he deserved to get COVID and die because of his politics. We’re living in a dark time. But, they didn’t know him. I did. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

Matt Lewis shares a story Cain recounted of growing up under segregation:

In 2011, Herman Cain told me a story about growing up during segregation in Atlanta, Georgia. His campaign turned our interview into this ad. I'll be thinking about it today. RIP! pic.twitter.com/u8uiQRxSOH — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) July 30, 2020

In 2011, I spent some time with Cain for a story about his presidential campaign, which you can read here.