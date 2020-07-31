The Corner

Politics & Policy

Remembering Herman Cain

By

Herman Cain, the pizza magnate and talk-radio host who sought the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, died Thursday of COVID-19 at the age of 74.

David Von Drehle has a nice appreciation of Cain at the Washington Post.

Cain’s 2012 campaign staffer Ellen Carmichael remembers her boss in this Twitter thread: 

Matt Lewis shares a story Cain recounted of growing up under segregation: 

In 2011, I spent some time with Cain for a story about his presidential campaign, which you can read here.

