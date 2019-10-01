On Jessye Norman

Over at New Criterion, Jay Nordlinger has a lovely tribute to Jessye Norman, the great American soprano, who died yesterday. Jay esteems her rendition of “Give Me Jesus.” He is right to do so.

As well as her voice, Norman had what theater types call presence. (Being over six feet tall helped, I’m sure.) Presence is a thing you can’t fake and a thing to be missed.

On the subject of spirituals, I love Norman’s rendition of “His Eye Is On the Sparrow,” a song only recently introduced to me by National Review’s podcast producer Sarah Schutte — who, as it happens, is a beautiful singer herself.

I don’t know how I’ve lived thus far without hearing it.