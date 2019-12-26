The Corner

Politics & Policy

Remembering Michael Uhlmann

By
Professor Michael Uhlmann

I was shocked to learn of the passing of Mike Uhlmann on October 8. He was 79, but so young. As a Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute four years ago, I came to think of “Father Mikey,” as friends called him, as the epitome of the conservative gentleman — witty, dapper, hearty, kindly, self-effacing, full of anecdotes and bonhomie. Uhlmann was a brilliant professor at the Claremont Graduate School as well as lawyer, aide to WFB’s brother Senator James Buckley and President Reagan, raconteur and writer. He knew a great many people and seemed to be loved by everyone.

Some of those who knew him much better than I did provided their recollections in the most recent issue of the Claremont Review of Books. It’s no surprise at all to learn that he used to spend Thanksgivings doing menial chores for nuns. It is surprising to learn that his life was marred by considerable personal travails. He seemed to live an effortless, polished existence of elegance and grace. At a closing-night party for the Lincoln Fellows, I learned he had studied English at Yale so I brought up the sacred shibboleth of the Yale English department: “Whan that Aprill, with his shoures soote/The droghte of March hath perced to the roote . . . ” He smiled and replied mischievously, “Great, can you do the rest?” Yale English majors are required to begin their training by memorizing the prologue to The Canterbury Tales in Middle English. I duly learned it in fall of 1985, then duly forgot it in the fall of 1985. Mike recited the whole blessed prologue, more than half a century after he’d learned it. He had a ready stock of Shakespeare, Eliot, Wordsworth and Auden as well. Mike lived more fully than most of  us.

D. Alan Heslop writes, that Mike — a Catholic Irishman living under cover of that Nordic surname — “made friends, one by one, with a word of thoughtful praise or a small gift (carefully chosen, neatly wrapped), or a book inscribed in his beautiful penmanship with a a perfectly apposite message.” To speak with the man was to be beguiled: “his conversation, with or without whiskey or wine, always sparkled.” He was full of “the robust laughter of a man at ease with his world.”

Comments

Wilfred M. McClay recalls how Mike sparkled even in the process of writing a book called Last Rights? Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia Debated. “He carried the burdens of his life with an air of quiet but immense dignity,” McClay says, citing Mike’s “immense and visceral gratitude to God for the sheer privilege of existing — in this time, this place, this country.”

“Christmas,” writes Jean M. Yarbrough, “figured prominently in Mike’s calendar as it gave him the excuse to practice generosity on a wide scale,” dispensing gifts and good will. When  Yarbrough’s husband Dick Morgan lay dying, Mike sent some Gregorian Chants on CD with a note: “It is the true music of the spheres, and I cannot think of anything more comforting as the bell tolls. Put one of these CDs on, pour yourself a drink, and let the prospect of eternity warm you. Be not afraid.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Stupid Decade

By
In 2010, the U.S. electorate responded to the overreach of the Obama administration — on health care, but not only on health care — by giving Republicans control of the House in 2010 and then the Senate in 2014. The Obama administration had big ideas. So did congressional Republicans. Both sides failed, and ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Stupid Decade

By
In 2010, the U.S. electorate responded to the overreach of the Obama administration — on health care, but not only on health care — by giving Republicans control of the House in 2010 and then the Senate in 2014. The Obama administration had big ideas. So did congressional Republicans. Both sides failed, and ... Read More
Music

Makin’ Tracks

By
My new Music for a While is a Christmas show -- ten tracks appropriate to the season. I have some Bach, some traditional carols, some gospel, some jazz. Performers include Hermann Prey, George Shearing, James Cleveland, and Leontyne Price. So, this is a little Christmas gift for you. You know how some people ... Read More
Music

Makin’ Tracks

By
My new Music for a While is a Christmas show -- ten tracks appropriate to the season. I have some Bach, some traditional carols, some gospel, some jazz. Performers include Hermann Prey, George Shearing, James Cleveland, and Leontyne Price. So, this is a little Christmas gift for you. You know how some people ... Read More
Religion

The Impossible Idea

By
A friend of a friend makes a yearly game of defending the Mr. Potter character in It’s a Wonderful Life. If you haven’t seen the film — How? Why not? — Potter is the miserly ogre with a stranglehold on the town of Bedford Falls. The only thing standing between his financial empire and municipal hegemony ... Read More
Religion

The Impossible Idea

By
A friend of a friend makes a yearly game of defending the Mr. Potter character in It’s a Wonderful Life. If you haven’t seen the film — How? Why not? — Potter is the miserly ogre with a stranglehold on the town of Bedford Falls. The only thing standing between his financial empire and municipal hegemony ... Read More