‘Remembering Rush’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Maddy discuss the legacy of Rush Limbaugh, the current McConnell/Trump fight, winter weather overtaking Texas, and the trans athletes debate. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

