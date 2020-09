The Baseball Hall of Fame just announced that Tom Seaver has died, at the age of 75, from “complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.” Seaver retired from public life last spring, and I have little to add to my rememberance of him for the magazine then. That’s me with Seaver and my late older brother in 1976. Such an immeasurable loss. Rest in peace.

Dan McLaughlin is a senior writer at National Review Online . @baseballcrank