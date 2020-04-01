Tomie dePaola, 1934–2020

Picture books are an art form. Done well, they move you. Tomie dePaola was a master of this art form, and if you have ever read his Clown of God, you know what it is like to be moved by a picture book.

Tomie — don’t you love the spelling of his name? — passed away Monday at the age of 85 due to surgery complications. With over 270 books to his name after decades of publishing, Tomie is truly one of the most beloved children’s literature figures of our day.

We all had those slightly incongruous desires concerning what we wanted to be when we grew up. My brother, for instance, wants to be both a UPS driver and a priest. While the majority of us never follow through on those charming but incompatible whims of youth, Tomie dePaola did, and the world is a more beautiful place for it.

From the age of four, Tomie declared he was going to write and illustrate books and be a tap dancer. To the chagrin — and later delight — of his father, he did both!

But it is his stories that touch the imagination and the soul. They span numerous genres and cover many cultures. Tomie often drew upon his Irish and Italian heritage for folk tales such as Jamie O’Rourke and the Pooka, Old Befana, Fin M’Coul, and the beloved Strega Nona. But he also brought to life Adelita: A Mexican Cinderella Story, The Legend of the Indian Paintbrush, and The Knight and the Dragon. His numerous other fiction books come crowding to mind, but perhaps none are so charming as those stories he told about his family in the series of chapter books beginning with 26 Fairmont Avenue, Here We All Are, and One My Way. Five more follow these, as well as stand-alone stories about his baby sister, his mom, and his grandparents.

According to the New York Times obituary of Tomie, his favorite holiday was Christmas. But this would’ve been apparent with a glance at his bibliography. The Night of Las Posadas, The Legend of the Poinsettia, Country Angel Christmas, Hark! A Christmas Sampler, and Jingle the Christmas Clown are just a few of the Christmas and Advent stories he tells.

A cradle Catholic, Tomie’s faith was evident in the many books he did illustrating the lives of the saints. Saint Francis and Saint Patrick both received books; The Lady of Guadalupe is a stunning depiction of that miraculous Marian apparition; but most dear to me is his illustrating of Kathleen Norris’s The Holy Twins: Benedict and Scholastica, all about the holy monk and his sister.

But Tomie didn’t just tell these stories. No, he made them come alive with his artwork. The characters are rounded, almost soft. Seemingly simple images upon closer inspection reveal astonishing depth and detail, wonderfully capturing eras and cultures with expert ingenuity. His characters give of such a variety of expressions, and it isn’t just his people. Clouds, trolls, and even his cats and dogs smile, laugh, weep, and look sly. A thoughtful illustrator doesn’t just randomly pick a scene, he carefully considers what is the most important action or moment that will best advance the telling of a story. Tomie’s scene selection, his understanding of color, and his subtle inclusion of relevant symbols all leave a lasting impression on his readers. His colors glow, giving off a sense of warmth and home that in a quiet but powerful way brought light, humor, and joy to generations of children. And may his work continue to be a light for years to come.